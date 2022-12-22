UNG names presidential search committee. Here’s what’s next

The search for the University of North Georgia’s next president is officially underway.
The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents on Dec. 20 named 15 members of a presidential search committee, which will conduct a national search to replace UNG President Bonita Jacobs, who is retiring in June.
Jacobs has led UNG since 2011, when the board appointed her as the first female president of what was then North Georgia College & State University. At the time, she was only the second woman to lead one of the country's six senior military colleges.
UNG’s future holds some challenges as it braces for a $5 million cut in state funding next year due to declining student enrollment. UNG is leaving some vacancies unfilled and has already informed three lecturers that they will be laid off.
The committee will hold its first meeting Jan. 13, and the members will be formally charged with their roles and responsibilities, according to a UNG news release.
The committee will forward the names of three to five unranked candidates to the Board of Regents for consideration.
“The university’s five campuses make a tremendous impact on the North Georgia region and regularly produce graduates who are leaders in their fields,” said regent and committee chair Jim Syfan, CEO of Syfan Logistics in Gainesville. “As we celebrate the university’s 150th anniversary, I'm grateful for this opportunity to join with the committee and make a positive impact on UNG’s future.”
“UNG serves a diverse student body of more than 18,000 students, including more than 700 cadets who represent the university's unique role as the Military College of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “President Jacobs has been a trailblazer who made a significant impact on UNG's growth and momentum, and I look forward to the committee's work in finding someone who will continue to increase the university's educational opportunities and student success.”
Members of the committee are:
Regent Jim Syfan, committee chair
Regent and Board Chairman Harold Reynolds
Regent Tim Evans
Wayne Baird, executive director, Chick-Fil-A; alumnus
Charles Burrage, professor, kinesiology
Mike Higley, executive in residence, Mike Cottrell College of Business; retired vice president, FedEx Express; alumnus
Kristie Kiser, student success coordinator; chair, UNG Staff Council
Teresa MacCartney, USG Chief Operating Officer
Nick Massengill, chairman, UNG Foundation Board of Trustees; alumnus
Butch Miller, Georgia Senate President Pro Tem; alumnus
Anna Møller, president, Student Government Association; student
Caroline Muñoz, professor, marketing
Chuck Robertson, professor, psychological science; chair, UNG Faculty Senate
Lt. Gen. James Terry, U.S. Army (Retired); alumnus
Cadet Col. Warren Walker, Brigade Commander; student