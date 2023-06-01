UNG names new president

The University of North Georgia (UNG) officially has a new president, Michael Shannon.

According to a press release by the University System of Georgia (USG), on June 1 the system’s Board of Regents named Shannon as the new president of UNG, effective July 1. Shannon will take over the role from Bonita Jacobs, who has led UNG since 2011 and will retire this month.

“UNG plays a unique role within the system. It has multiple campuses offering everything from associate degrees to graduate-level programs, while at the same time serves as the state’s Military College of Georgia and one of only six senior military colleges in the nation,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in the release. “With Mike, we have a leader who exemplifies USG’s mission of teaching, research and service given his deep experience in both the military and in higher education — the very kind of experience that will serve the uniqueness of UNG well. We’re grateful to Dr. Jacobs for her trailblazing leadership and look forward to welcoming Mike to his new role as president.”

Shannon is a retired U.S. Army officer and currently serves as the interim executive vice president for administration and finance and the interim chief business officer at Georgia Tech. Prior to his interim role, he served as Georgia Tech’s vice president and deputy chief business officer.

“I’m thrilled to serve as the president of the University of North Georgia,” Shannon said in the release. “The history, the tradition and the prestige of UNG, 150 years in the making, are incredibly powerful. Through its academic programs, UNG drives the region’s economy and supports Georgia’s emerging economy. As our state’s talent needs continue to increase, UNG will continue to be called upon.”



Shannon is a first-generation college graduate and was commissioned through Army ROTC. He holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, as well as a master’s degree in health physics and a Ph.D. in nuclear and radiological engineering from Georgia Tech.

Shannon served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for 20 years before retiring in 2015 with the rank of lieutenant colonel. After his operational Army service as an infantry and signal corps officer with assignments in the 82nd Airborne Division, the 35th Signal Brigade and the 2nd Infantry Division, he was selected to serve as a U.S. Army Nuclear and Counterproliferation officer and provided leadership and technical and operational expertise to the U.S. Department of Defense for over 10 years.