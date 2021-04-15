UNG to host town halls on science behind COVID-19 vaccine

The university will be hosting hybrid in-person and virtual town halls on three separate evenings next week across the different campuses. One is scheduled Monday, April 19, at the Dahlonega campus, and another will be Tuesday at the Blue Ridge campus.

The final two town halls — one in Spanish and one in English — will be Thursday, April 22, at the Gainesville campus.

The university said the events were part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 public education campaign.

Anderson said she hoped to provide information about the vaccine to the public in a comprehensible, digestible format, including details about the immune system’s response, the side effects and the science behind the vaccine’s development.

“Even if you yourself are not worried about getting COVID-19 because you think, ‘Oh, I’ve already had it or it’s not a big deal,’ it’s still important for you to consider getting the vaccine for herd immunity to protect all the people who can’t get a vaccine like people who are immunocompromised or newborns or people like that,” Anderson said.

A common concern raised by Anderson’s students was the speed at which the vaccine was developed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an egg-based process is the most common way for a typical flu vaccine.

“The egg-based production process begins with CDC or another laboratory partner in the (World Health Organization) Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System providing private sector manufacturers with candidate vaccine viruses grown in eggs per current (Food and Drug Administration) regulatory requirements,” according to the CDC. “These (candidate vaccine viruses) are then injected into fertilized hen’s eggs and incubated for several days to allow the viruses to replicate. The fluid containing virus is harvested from the eggs. For inactivated influenza vaccines (i.e., flu shots), the vaccine viruses are then inactivated (killed), and the virus antigen is purified.”

The CDC said manufacturing takes “at least six months to produce large quantities of influenza vaccine.””

“This production method requires large numbers of chicken eggs to produce vaccine and may take longer than other production methods,” the CDC said.

Anderson said the work on mRNA vaccines goes back roughly 50 years, adding she believes the discovery will “revolutionize the whole vaccine world.”

“Someone can literally email you or send you on the computer the DNA sequence, and you can in the lab, not even having the virus at all physically in your possession … you can make the mRNA vaccine just from having the DNA sequence sent to you,” she said.

Anderson said she planned to discuss the recent pause announced by U.S. and Georgia officials on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC and FDA said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, but none of them occurred in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Anderson said it was a“great testament to science in general and this process of vaccines” for the safety protocols in place.

“That’s exactly what you should with any new medicine, any new vaccine, anything new in general in the science world is when you see some sort of pattern, you take a pause and you research that before moving forward,” she said.