UNG holding virtual listening sessions in search for new president. Here are the details

University of North Georgia will host four online listening sessions next week where students, professors and staff can share their thoughts on what they’re looking for in UNG’s next president.

“Your input will inform the prospectus we develop to formally advertise the position,” the presidential search committee said in an email Tuesday to UNG community members.

UNG President Bonita Jacobs will step down in June after leading the university since 2011.

UNG Provost Chaudron Gille said Tuesday that it will be a “fast-paced” search with the goal of filling the position by July 1. The presidential search committee met for the first time last week.

UNG’s next president will face some challenges.

The 150-year-old university is part of a national trend that has seen a decline in undergraduate enrollment in recent years. Administrators in June said UNG was preparing for a projected $5 million cut in state funding due to a drop in enrollment, which fell by 8.6% from fall 2019 to fall 2022.

Each listening session is targeted for a specific group, but all sessions are open for anyone to attend.





Faculty and staff

12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23

Register here

Students

1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24

Register here

Community members and external stakeholders

9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25

Register here

Open session