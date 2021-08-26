UNG Faculty Senate to vote Friday on mask resolution

After two University of North Georgia lecturers resigned over concerns about a lack of masks in the classroom, the school’s Faculty Senate will vote on Friday, Aug. 27, on whether to urge the president of the school to mandate masks indoors at all of its campuses.
The resolution “calls on the President of UNG (Dr. Bonita Jacobs) to issue an executive order mandating adherence to the CDC guidelines, requiring all persons occupying indoor spaces on UNG campuses to wear a face-covering consistent with CDC guidelines.”
By not following CDC guidelines, the “health and safety” of all members of the UNG community are “put at high risk,” the resolution states.
Currently, UNG professors “cannot require students to wear masks in their classrooms,” with a few exceptions such as on buses or in healthcare settings, according to UNG spokeswoman Slyvia Carson.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that masks be worn indoors in areas with high transmission such as Hall County. Only 38% of Hall County residents are vaccinated, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Last week, two lecturers resigned over shared concerns about teaching in the classroom without mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigation.
“I feel that with COVID surging and us being asked to teach our courses face-to-face with potentially unmasked and unvaccinated students that, in my case, I think they are asking me to choose between my job and the health of myself and my family,” lecturer Lorraine Buchbinder told The Times earlier this week.
Buchbinder and fellow history lecturer, Cornelia Lambert, left the school over similar concerns.
Kate Maine, UNG vice president of university relations and chief of staff, provided the following statement about the resolution:
“The Faculty Senate has not yet voted on the proposed resolution, and it would be inappropriate to comment on it before they do so,” Maine wrote via email. “UNG, like all other University System of Georgia institutions, continues to encourage everyone to wear a mask or face covering while inside campus facilities. Also, while being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not required for attendance at USG institutions, it is strongly encouraged because it is an effective means of controlling the spread of the virus. The University of North Georgia has offered the vaccine to students, faculty and staff since it became available in the spring and will continue to hold a variety of vaccine clinics through fall semester. We have emphasized the importance of these measures to all members of the UNG community.”