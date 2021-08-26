UNG Faculty Senate to vote Friday on mask resolution

After two University of North Georgia lecturers resigned over concerns about a lack of masks in the classroom, the school’s Faculty Senate will vote on Friday, Aug. 27, on whether to urge the president of the school to mandate masks indoors at all of its campuses.



The resolution “calls on the President of UNG (Dr. Bonita Jacobs) to issue an executive order mandating adherence to the CDC guidelines, requiring all persons occupying indoor spaces on UNG campuses to wear a face-covering consistent with CDC guidelines.”

By not following CDC guidelines, the “health and safety” of all members of the UNG community are “put at high risk,” the resolution states.

Currently, UNG professors “cannot require students to wear masks in their classrooms,” with a few exceptions such as on buses or in healthcare settings, according to UNG spokeswoman Slyvia Carson.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that masks be worn indoors in areas with high transmission such as Hall County. Only 38% of Hall County residents are vaccinated, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.