UNG 'disappointed’ with large groups of partying UNG students days before classes start

University of North Georgia officials said they were “disappointed” with reports and videos showing large swaths of students partying in Dahlonega just days before classes start Monday, Aug. 17.



“We are aware that a large outdoor party was held at a privately-owned, off-campus apartment complex located near our Dahlonega campus Saturday night,” UNG spokeswoman Sylvia Carson wrote in an email Sunday, Aug. 16. “We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings.”

“The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Videos posted on social media and sites such as TMZ show dozens of students partying in close proximity.