UNG announces sole finalist for president

A sole finalist has been named to take the helm of the University of North Georgia.

Michael Shannon, a retired U.S. Army officer with a background in nuclear technology who currently serves as an administrator at Georgia Tech, is set to replace outgoing UNG President Bonita Jacobs, who will retire in June.

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents, which oversees 26 colleges in the state including UNG, voted Wednesday and will make a final decision in the next five days.

“I am so incredibly honored to be considered to serve as the next president of the University of North Georgia,” Shannon said in a news release.

“The tradition, the character and the impact of this historic institution are unmatched,” he said. “UNG’s students represent the best of Georgia and the best of America.”