Trustees weigh in after faculty accuse Piedmont president of poor management

Piedmont University’s Board of Trustees decided to back its president of 10 years, James Mellichamp, after faculty approved a vote of no confidence earlier this week.

On Monday, May 9, Piedmont University faculty members met and approved a resolution stating President James Mellichamp’s “management has been damaging to the University's reputation, stature, and sustainability.”

The four-page resolution cites recent financial woes caused by a drop in student population and poor investments. It states Mellichamp “failed to establish a clear academic mission” for the university and lacked communication with faculty.

Budget cuts made earlier this year were the result of “lack of supervisory oversight,” by Mellichamp, the resolution states.