Lanier Tech's new president is a familiar face

McDonald previously served as the executive vice president for the school.

The system’s executive committee chairman Doug Carter said the process involved a search committee interviewing candidates, who were in turn interviewed by the Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier.

Following an executive session, the board voted unanimously for McDonald, who Carter said had been with the school for more than three decades.

Carter said McDonald “has just done an outstanding job in every position.”

“He is going to continue the great legacy of wonderful leaders there at Lanier Tech,” Carter said.