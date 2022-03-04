This is Ivester Early College, Hall County’s own dual enrollment campus

Michele Hood, dean of Howard E. Ivester Early College, said that Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield noticed that a large percentage of students who go off to college fail at least one class their freshman year. So, with the help of the Hall County Board of Education and Hood, Ivester Early College was created to prepare students for college life while still in high school.



“Professors come here to teach their same courses, with the same degree of rigor and the same tests that they teach at their main campus,” Hood said. “The partnership and the students here work so well.”

All credits earned at Ivester will transfer to any University System of Georgia College or Technical System of Georgia school. The credit hours don’t count against those that can be covered by a HOPE Scholarship, which is otherwise capped at 127 hours of college credit.

And Lanier Tech even offers certificate classes — including firefighter/emergency medical technician, nurse aid and design and media specialist — that a graduating high school student can then use to get a job.

“It is a great way to try and figure out their path before they are headed to main campus as a freshman,” Hood said. These certifications allow students to explore their passion areas before it costs them money to do so.