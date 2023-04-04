By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
These 7 local educators were named Masters in Teaching
Seven local educators were honored as Masters in Teaching at a Brenau University ceremony on March 29. (Photo provided by Brenau University)

Seven Northeast Georgia educators were recognized March 29 at the Masters in Teaching ceremony presented by Brenau University’s College of Education, the university announced in a news release Tuesday. 

15th annual Masters in Teaching winners:

  • Dee Gillespie — University of North Georgia

  • Joy Holeman — Fair Street International Academy

  • Susan Howard — Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation and Innovation

  • John Leverett — Lanier Technical College

  • Gregory Marshall — Brenau University

  • Nicole McGuire — Lakeview Academy

  • Jared Mummaw — Riverside Preparatory Academy

The 15th annual Masters in Teaching ceremony returned in person after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brenau spokeswoman Alyson Shields said. 

Gregory Marshall, associate professor of anatomy and genetics at Brenau, said he was humbled to receive the award. 

“My parents were teachers, and they were impacted by students who came back and said that my parents had changed their lives,” Marshall said. “I saw firsthand how meaningful teaching is. Knowing that my students are out there doing amazing things, that’s really the mark I have left on the world.”

The 2022-23 Teachers of the Year for the Hall and Gainesville City school systems, Susan Howard and Joy Holeman, respectively, were among the award recipients. 

The ceremony also featured Georgia Teacher of the Year Michael Kobito as a guest speaker. 

“Teachers deserve to be recognized for the work they do,” Kobito said. “They change the world.”