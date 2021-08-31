There's a reason you're having trouble finding an afterschool program for your kids

In an effort to recruit more staff, the YMCA has increased the hourly rate for all positions and sought to improve scheduling hours, Little said.



The YMCA serves 13 elementary schools in Hall County but none in Gainesville. The Boys and Girls Club serves five elementary schools in Hall and five in Gainesville. Each also has out-of-school locations that serve some older students.

Each club offers services related to tutoring and play alike in districts with high poverty rates — about 70% in Gainesville and about 55% in Hall County — and some of these services play a crucial role in ameliorating the learning loss wrought by the pandemic.

“We work very, very closely with all of our school systems,” Wilson said. “We have great relationships with our superintendents. They are willing to share data with us so that we will know how little Joey is doing and who might need help with reading.”

The club currently has about one tutor for every 10 students, though it is trying to achieve an even lower ratio, Wilson said.

Boys and Girls Club of Lanier programs run on weekdays and never cost more than $25 per week in Hall County, and some programs are free depending on the school. In Gainesville, the most any parent will pay per child is $5, in large part because the district has allocated funding to reduce the cost paid by parents. Furthermore, even if a parent cannot pay, the club has a longstanding policy that it will not turn a child away for lack of payment, Wilson said.

The GA Mountains YMCA offers three-day and five-day programs. To attend the three-day program, parents must pay $45 per child per week. The cost is $60 for the five-day program. Registration in both cases is $25.

For both clubs, programs typically run from dismissal until 6 p.m.

You can find your school and register on the Georgia Mountains YMCA website or the Boys and Girls Club of Lanier website.

GA Mountain YMCA programs follow the safety guidelines of individual schools. If a school requires masks, so does the program. Nine Hall County schools are currently mandating masks, though masks are still optional for the district as a whole.

“So whatever the school has enforced, that's what we're enforcing, just to make sure that our partnership with all kinds of schools is a strong one,” Little said. “And we want to make sure that whatever they're implementing, that we mimic that to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Lanier requires universal masking at all of its programs, even outdoors.

“We follow to the highest extent all safety protocols for our kids and especially around COVID,” Wilson said. Although it can be “a bit hard” to keep masks on kids, she said, “they've been really good about wearing a mask.”