Teresa Hagelthorn named new principal of Buford High School

Buford City Schools Board of Education named Teresa Hagelthorn the new principal of Buford High School.



Hagelthorn, a Buford native, has served in various roles in the school system, including her current position as principal of Buford Middle School and was formerly Buford Academy’s assistant principal.

“The opportunity to serve the BMS community for the last year was an experience that shaped me and one I will always treasure,” Hagelthorn said in a press release on Monday, March, 23. “One of the best parts of this new role is knowing I will get four more years with my BMS students.”

Hagelthorn will begin her transition into principal at Buford High on April 1.

Laura Beth Short, who has served as Buford Middle’s assistant principal for the past five years, will assume Hagelthorn’s vacant position. Short has spent the last 13 years in the school system’s administration. Before she joined the Buford district, Short served as assistant principal at North Gwinnett High School for eight years.

To support Hagelthorn’s leadership transition, Buford High has opened the new position of associate principal. Keith Johnson will step into this role.

Scott Chafin, interim principal at Buford High, will return to his former role as assistant principal at Buford Academy.

“I would be remiss if I did not take an opportunity to publicly thank Mr. Chafin for his dedication and service to Buford High School,” Buford Superintendent Robert Downs said in a press release. “He is a consummate leader and advocate for children. The Academy has felt his absence and is looking forward to having his leadership back in their school.”