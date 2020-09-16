Take a first look at Johnson High's new performing arts center

Future Johnson High School students have plenty to look forward to, as Hall County Schools recently provided a look at a new performing arts center that school officials say will be ready for the 2022 school year.



The center, which was designed by Robertson, Loia, Roof, PC, will cost $9 million and be funded by the bond referendum approved by Hall County voters in June. A contractor to build the center has not been named. Renderings of the new building were shown at a Board of Education work session held Monday evening.

“We are very thankful and grateful,” said newly appointed Johnson Principal Jonathan Edwards. “It’s going to be a first-class facility, so we’re very excited.”