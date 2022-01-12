Tadmore Elementary principal to retire after 15 years at Hall schools

After 13 years, Tadmore Elementary Principal Robin Gower will retire at the end of the school year, according to a news release by Hall County Schools.
“I am proud of the work we have done and the accomplishments that we have made at Tadmore Elementary,” Gower said in a statement. “It is truly a school where what is good and right for children is considered first in every decision that is made. Working in Hall County School District has been a blessing and I am excited to see what God has in store for me now.”
Starting with Hall County in 2007 as the Flowery Branch Elementary assistant principal, Gower will retire with 15 years of her 31-year education career in Hall County Schools.
In 2009, she took the top job at Tadmore Elementary.
“Ms. Gower’s servant’s heart, her genuine love of children, and her instructional leadership will be sorely missed by the Hall County School District and the Tadmore community,” Superintendent Will Schofield said in a statement. “We wish her well as she moves on to the next chapter of her life.”
The school system said they will soon begin the search for Tadmore Elementary’s next principal.