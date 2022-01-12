Tadmore Elementary principal to retire after 15 years at Hall schools

After 13 years, Tadmore Elementary Principal Robin Gower will retire at the end of the school year, according to a news release by Hall County Schools.

“I am proud of the work we have done and the accomplishments that we have made at Tadmore Elementary,” Gower said in a statement. “It is truly a school where what is good and right for children is considered first in every decision that is made. Working in Hall County School District has been a blessing and I am excited to see what God has in store for me now.”