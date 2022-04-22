Tadmore Elementary gets a new principal

Brack has been the principal at Friendship Elementary since 2016.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the students, staff, and community of Tadmore Elementary,” Brack said.

Brack began her career teaching Spanish in Forsyth and Gwinnett counties. She joined Hall County Schools in 2007, teaching English as a Second Language at Lyman Hall Elementary. She then taught second grade at World Language Academy Elementary for two years before being selected as the assistant principal for Sugar Hill Elementary in 2010. Five years later, she transferred to Friendship Elementary as an assistant principal and was promoted to principal a year later.

"We are excited to have Dr. Tracie Brack bring her leadership and unique skillset to the students, staff, and community of Tadmore Elementary,” said Superintendent Will Schofield.

Brack holds a bachelor’s in foreign language education from the University of Georgia. She earned her master’s of educational leadership and her doctorate of educational leadership from Georgia State University.