University System of Georgia passes these controversial tenure changes

The University System of Georgia approved changes to its tenure policy Wednesday, and professors all across the state are worried that it weakens due process protections for tenured faculty.

The new policy, critics say, nullifies a fundamental principle of tenure: peer review. Now, administrators wield more power to decide the fate of tenured professors.

“The fundamental shift is from a faculty-led review to administrative review,” said Matthew Boedy, a professor at the University of North Georgia and the president of the American Association of University Professors' Georgia conference. “I’m calling this the death of tenure because tenure is a faculty led review process.”

Acting USG chancellor, Teresa MacCartney responded in a letter to Boedy's concerns, writing that “the changes aim to support career development for all faculty and ensure accountability and continued strong performance from tenured faculty members.” The new policy, she added, “provides no less due process or faculty involvement.”

Boedy says that is simply not the case.

“Before you could be fired after a faculty-led hearing that had investigation and witnesses and documents and cross examination,” he said. “That is all being wiped away in this very particular moment.”