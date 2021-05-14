STAR student Marisa Woo said she modeled her spirit of helping others after her teacher Chandra Karnati

Although the graduating senior said she had many amazing teachers to choose from who positively affected her life, she said selecting Karnati as her STAR teacher “just felt right.” She first took one of his classes during her junior year. Karnati, who has worked at Gainesville High for 13 years, teaches several advanced placement courses including calculus, computer science and research.



“I feel like out of all the teachers, we get along really well, and he’s always supportive to all of the students,” Woo said. “I just wanted him to know how much I appreciated him.”

When Karnati describes Woo as a “well-rounded student,” he means that in every sense of the word.

While juggling many AP classes, Woo has served as president of her school’s Chinese Club, National Honor Society, National Arts Honor Society, Beta Club, Coding Club and Web Design Team. She also has taken on roles including the co-president of the President’s Club, founder of the Student Tutoring Service and vice president of the Key Club, Math Club and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society.

Woo enjoys pottery, painting and making paper, as well as playing the piano. During her sophomore year she traveled to Japan for a music competition.

When asked where her motivation comes from, Woo said since childhood she has strived to seize any favorable circumstance that comes her way.

“So, if there’s an opportunity that’s presented to me, and I don’t give it my all, then I'm letting myself down,” she said. “I don’t want to look back and think, ‘Why didn’t I go as far as I could?’ and ‘Why did I stop?”