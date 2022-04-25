Stakes high again as Milestones tests begin

Now, the 95% participation requirement has been reinstated, and scores will once again count for one-fifth of a high schooler’s final grade. In the lower grade levels, scores are used among other criteria to decide whether a student advances to the next grade.

“We’re seeing, I don't know if anxious is the right word, a little bit of anxiety as we start to work towards assessment season,” said Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for Hall County Schools.

Testing began Monday in Gainesville City Schools, and Hall County students will begin testing Thursday.

Last year’s scores showed substantial learning loss in the Gainesville and Hall County school systems. For example, the percentage of Hall County high schoolers who read at or above grade level dropped by 30 points — from 83% to 53.1% — though officials said the drop may have been more indicative of relaxed requirements than actual learning loss.

Bales said he believes Hall County Schools will see “mixed results” this year.

“I believe we will see higher scores at a large number of our schools,” he said. “At the same time, I believe that with more students participating, we will identify students that have been negatively influenced by the pandemic and anxiety.”

He said test scores for that latter group of students will “reveal a harsh reality” of the pandemic and the damaging impact it has had on student learning. But it will also allow educators to more effectively address learning loss, he said.

In August as the Milestones results came in, officials cautioned against comparing scores to pre-pandemic scores. Likewise, they are using this year’s scores to establish “a new baseline.”

“We know there was a pandemic, we know students were impacted – lots of things were impacted – so while we want to learn how we've been doing, we really want to use 2022 as a new baseline and to set new targets and new goals and plans going forward,” said Allison Timblerlake, deputy superintendent for assessment and accountability at the Georgia Department of Education.

The state and federal government require 95% of students to participate in the Milestones. When participation falls below that threshold, it lowers the grade a school receives on its annual report card, called the College and Career Ready Performance Index. The report is used as a tool to compare schools across the state, and the bottom 5% of schools are given a state improvement plan.

“But one of the things we're looking to do this year is not have that overall single score,” Timberlake said. “We would just report the indicators and components and have more of what we call a dashboard approach to accountability this year.”

Paula Rufus, director of research and evaluation at Gainesville City Schools, said the system had remarkably high participation rates last year, even amid the relaxed requirements.

“There were districts in the state that had literally almost nothing,” she said.

She said they had a 99% participation rate across the elementary grade levels; 97% at the middle school; and over 90% at the high school.

By comparison, Timberlake said participation was about 75% across the state.

Hall County Schools also outperformed the state average in participation.

Third grade - 92%

Fourth grade - 92%

Fifth grade - 92%

Sixth grade - 88%

Seventh grade - 83%

Eighth grade - 79%

Hall County Schools did not provide high school participation rates in time for publication.