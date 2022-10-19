Sheriff’s Office looking to hire another school resource officer to add to mobile unit

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add one more school resource officer, building on its three-officer mobile unit that will move between the county’s elementary schools.
Three deputies began work this month as mobile school resource officers, shifting between Hall County’s 20 elementary schools.
While the middle schools and high schools are staffed daily with officers, elementary schools have not had the deputies full-time. There are currently 19 officers in the school resource officer unit.
Sheriff Gerald Couch said the roving deputies will do routine patrols including door checks and investigating incidents at the schools.