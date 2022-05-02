Senior from Gainesville one step closer to receiving White House honor

A high school senior at Lakeview Academy has been chosen as a semifinalist for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school seniors.
Garv Guar is the only student from Gainesville and Hall County to make it as a semifinalist. He is one of 620 in the nation selected among 5,000 students, and one of only 20 in the state.
“Being a kid from Gainesville and getting this award, it just feels like I'm a trailblazer in a way, and I'm really hoping that there's going to be more kids in the future that can do the same thing,” Guar said.
The program was established in 1964 through an executive order, and up to 161 scholars are chosen from the semifinalists every year. The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be announced in May. The winners are chosen by the White House Commission on U.S. Presidential Scholars. In June, they receive an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion.
The accomplishment follows a previous honor in late January, when Guar was named the Region 2 winner for the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition, known as STAR. He was also valedictorian of Lakeview's class of 2022.
Upon graduating this year, Guar will attend Brown University to pursue economics and computer science, with a focus on income inequality in underdeveloped communities.