Senior from Gainesville one step closer to receiving White House honor

A high school senior at Lakeview Academy has been chosen as a semifinalist for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school seniors.

Garv Guar is the only student from Gainesville and Hall County to make it as a semifinalist. He is one of 620 in the nation selected among 5,000 students, and one of only 20 in the state.