This school is getting a $9 million expansion to prepare students for careers in welding, marine tech

The Hall County school board has unanimously approved $9 million in additional funding for two career technology labs at Lanier College and Career Academy, where high schoolers throughout the district can come to earn technical college credits and get job training in high-demand fields.

In partnership with Lanier Technical College, the two labs will prepare students for careers in welding, marine technology and diesel electrical systems, fields that are in high demand, school officials say. Students can earn Technical Certificates of Credit, making them immediately employable, and they can also earn college credits and pursue degrees in those fields at Lanier Tech.

“That's what the whole expansion is about, wanting to provide additional opportunities for students to earn college credits and become employable,” said Rhonda Samples, principal and CEO of LCCA, a high school that serves as the epicenter of the district’s work-based learning programs. “It's what our community needs. It's what our employers are asking for.”

“Once they earn that Lanier Tech certificate, then they are employable,” she added. “They will also be provided the opportunity to be able to continue on at the Lanier Tech campus.”



