School enrollment is up in Hall and Gainesville. Here's what that means for funding

The Hall County and Gainesville City school systems are reporting higher student enrollments over last year.
That means more state funding, but it also creates certain challenges.
The city’s population grew by one-fourth from 2010 to 2020, according to census data, and the county saw its population increase by 13%.
School leaders have to grapple with certain questions to ensure that they can accommodate that growth in their schools: Where is the growth concentrated? Where should they build new schools? Does the property tax revenue from a certain development offset the cost of educating more students? And how does one decide which developments to favor or oppose?
Gainesville City Schools
Gainesville City Schools has seen its enrollment return to pre-pandemic levels.
As of Sept. 15, the city school system reported 8,001 students, up from about 7,799 around this time last year, an increase of 2.5%.
Much of the growth has occurred in the western and southwestern part of the city at Mundy Mill Arts Academy and the new Gainesville Middle School West, which opened in July and was built to alleviate overcrowding at GMS East.
“It just kind of goes to show the growth that's happening on that end of the city,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams.
Hall County Schools
Hall County Schools has seen a 1.2% increase in enrollment. As of Sept. 16, the school system had 27,386 students, up from 27,105 around this time last year.
Most of the growth occurred in the south end of the county, said Aaron Turpin, assistant superintendent of technology for Hall County Schools, with about 65% of that growth happening at middle and high schools. More specifically, in the Flowery Branch and Cherokee Bluff “clusters,” he said.
In May, Hall County opened a new Cherokee Bluff Middle School, its first new school in 15 years. Superintendent Will Schofield has said he hopes the new school “will take care of growth within the district for the next 10 years or so.”
Statewide public school enrollment looks like it will remain relatively flat compared to last year. In October 2021, there were about 1.74 million students. In March 2022, there were about 1.736 million.
Williams explains the “sweet spot” for student enrollment in Gainesville
“We like 8,000. We really do,” he said. “Being a city system we don't want to grow too much, because we feel like where we are right now is kind of a sweet spot.”
Williams said enrollment grew enormously over the past 15 years, and that put some strain on the school system and city residents.
“The city grew from 5,000 to 8,000 very quickly over a short period of time, and we want to do our best to kind of keep that from happening again, because it does put such a burden on not just our employees but also the taxpayers as well,” he said.
In 2005, Gainesville City Schools had 5,039 students. By 2015, enrollment had ballooned to 7,935, dropping a couple hundred and leveling out during the pandemic.
“We're in a very comfortable position to see growth at elementary (schools),” Williams said, though the same cannot be said for Gainesville High School. “We'll have a little bit of room for growth but not much. So we are, from a facility standpoint, positioned well to accommodate growth, but we also don't want to have buildings busting at the seams anymore.”
How does student enrollment impact state funding?
School systems will send their official enrollment counts to the Georgia Department of Education in October. Both Turpin and Williams said they don’t expect much fluctuation between now and then, especially now that Labor Day has passed.
With more students comes more state funding, which is calculated using the Quality Basic Education formula, based roughly on the number of students enrolled in a given school system. Funding varies based on grade level — with lower grade levels receiving more funding than higher grade levels — but Turpin said the average state funding per student is around $2,600.
That means higher enrollments could translate to nearly $1 million more in state funding for Hall County Schools, and Gainesville City Schools could receive about $650,000 more.
Williams said state funding is determined by averaging the past two years’ enrollment counts, so a school system won’t receive all that money the following year.
“If you have large enrollment growth, you do see more money, but that way if you do have a large drop, it's not as detrimental,” he said. “So over a few years, you end up getting it, but it really keeps school systems safe from having major adjustments from one year to the next.”
How are Hall and Gainesville school systems reacting to growth?
Hall County’s population increased by 13% from 2010 to 2020, according to census data, for a total population of 203,136. The county grew at a higher rate than the state, which grew at about 10.6%.
Gainesville’s population grew by one-fourth, increasing by 8,492 up to 42,296.
And the city isn’t done growing — in some ways, it’s just getting started.
“There’s a lot of developments that will be coming online over the next couple of years,” Williams said. “We’re interested to see how that impacts our enrollment.”
Those developments include the 214-unit Midland Gainesville apartments, as well as The National, a hotel-apartment hybrid with a 130-room hotel and a 157-unit apartment complex.
Williams is also keeping track of Gainesville Township, one of Hall County’s largest ever residential subdivisions — with 2,365 homes — which the City Council approved in January.
That same month, the city also approved a proposal to convert the old Blue Ridge Shopping Center into a multi-use development, which could include 200 apartments, 100 townhomes and 85 single-family cottages, as well as 17,000 square feet of commercial space.
“Those are just to name a few of the big ones that we're monitoring,” Williams said. “Is it empty nesters, or are we talking about young families? We’re working closely with the city on some of the demographic information related to that.”
In August, the City Council shot down a request to build a 342-unit luxury apartment complex next to Lanier Technical College, instead voting to deannex the property to Hall County.
Council members did so partly at the behest of their school board, arguing that the apartments would add more students to the school system, and the cost of educating those students would not be offset by the additional property tax revenue.
Hall County school board members were adamantly opposed to the deannexation for similar reasons. Despite their objections — including a formal resolution opposing deannexations — Hall County commissioners consented to the deannexation and are expected to approve a rezoning for the apartments in October.
Williams said there is a “fine balance” between growth and too much growth, and certain nuances can tip the scales.
“Part of my concern is, I understand what the original intent of the development is, but what happens 10 or 20 years from now when those people move out or it gets sold?” he said. “How does the clientele change that may put a burden, a heavy burden, on the school system? And so we're not just trying to think about serving these kids in the next three to five years, but even after I retire: Have I put the school system in a position to be able to accommodate the student population?”