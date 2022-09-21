School enrollment is up in Hall and Gainesville. Here's what that means for funding

The Hall County and Gainesville City school systems are reporting higher student enrollments over last year.



That means more state funding, but it also creates certain challenges.

The city’s population grew by one-fourth from 2010 to 2020, according to census data, and the county saw its population increase by 13%.

School leaders have to grapple with certain questions to ensure that they can accommodate that growth in their schools: Where is the growth concentrated? Where should they build new schools? Does the property tax revenue from a certain development offset the cost of educating more students? And how does one decide which developments to favor or oppose?

Gainesville City Schools

Gainesville City Schools has seen its enrollment return to pre-pandemic levels.

As of Sept. 15, the city school system reported 8,001 students, up from about 7,799 around this time last year, an increase of 2.5%.

Much of the growth has occurred in the western and southwestern part of the city at Mundy Mill Arts Academy and the new Gainesville Middle School West, which opened in July and was built to alleviate overcrowding at GMS East.

“It just kind of goes to show the growth that's happening on that end of the city,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams.