SAT, ACT tests to be waived at most Georgia universities

Students will not have to submit their SAT or ACT scores when applying for the fall semester at most public universities in Georgia.
Twenty-three of the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions are waiving the testing requirements, including the University of North Georgia. Not included are Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia and Georgia College and State University.
“The decision was indirectly related to the pandemic in the sense that USG institutions are still experiencing a higher number of incomplete applications,” said Lance Wallace, USG spokesman, in an email. “A test-optional admission standard is one tool we are giving USG institutions to address this temporary situation, allowing USG institutions to be competitive with states that have temporarily waived test score requirements.”
The GPA requirements for state, comprehensive and research universities are 3.0, 3.2 and 3.4, respectively. As a state university, UNG will require a minimum GPA of 3.0, in addition to regular admission requirements, such as high school transcripts.
“For us, any student that has better than a 3.0, we will immediately look at their record for admission,” said Brett Morris, associate vice president of enrollment management at UNG.
The university system waived testing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic but announced in May that testing requirements would resume spring 2022. That is no longer the case.
Morris said the recent move is part of an emerging national trend to forgo testing requirements.
“A lot of schools across the nation are going test optional, and there are some arguments about the test itself not being fair,” he said. Some argue that “demographically, there are certain segments of the population that don't do as well on standardized tests, and so that keeps them out of school. So there's been a push for years to go to GPA-only type admissions, and that's kind of gained some strength across the country.”
“Whether or not Georgia will adopt that is still to be determined,” he said.