SAT, ACT tests to be waived at most Georgia universities

Students will not have to submit their SAT or ACT scores when applying for the fall semester at most public universities in Georgia.

Twenty-three of the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions are waiving the testing requirements, including the University of North Georgia. Not included are Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia and Georgia College and State University.

“The decision was indirectly related to the pandemic in the sense that USG institutions are still experiencing a higher number of incomplete applications,” said Lance Wallace, USG spokesman, in an email. “A test-optional admission standard is one tool we are giving USG institutions to address this temporary situation, allowing USG institutions to be competitive with states that have temporarily waived test score requirements.”

