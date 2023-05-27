Riverside Prep grad Colin Tortorelli to pursue military career

Tortorelli said it only took one year to adapt – and from there, he knew the school was for him.

“By the time I came back for the second semester, I realized I could apply all the skills and everything I’ve learned…I used it correctly. I developed academically and socially and just had lots and lots of fun,” Tortorelli said.

While he feels he’s still transforming as a person, Tortorelli said he began to develop a greater sense of professionalism over the years since attending Riverside. Without the time he’s spent there, he said he knows he wouldn’t be getting a full ride on a Marine Corps scholarship. He said he also wouldn’t be the person he is today. The person he is today, though, comes with major responsibilities.

“As battalion commander, I’m responsible for every cadet here on campus and I’m responsible for their morale, their wellbeing, their academic and character development and whether or not we complete the battalion operations for each day,” he said. “For me, there’s been a challenge every single semester. Riverside has been constantly challenging for me and that’s why I’ve been growing as a person.”

After graduation, Tortorelli will accept a Marine Corps ROTC scholarship at Virginia Military Institute – an accomplishment that did not come easy. Before being accepted, Tortorelli said he competed against more than 100 other applicants.

“Out of just a small handful we were selected based on our grades, standardized testing scores and our physical fitness test scores,” he said. “At Virginia Military Institute, I will be studying mechanical engineering and focusing in aerospace engineering.”

The bond between cadets, most of all, is something Tortorelli said he’ll cherish for a lifetime.

“I especially like the bonding that we have – the brotherhood here at Riverside is unbreakable,” he said. “I will be forever friends with the people I’ve met here.”

Tortorelli said he’s grateful to be where he is today, but more than anything, he’s ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“I’m going to be departing from my home-away-from-home,” he said. “It does feel interesting…and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Tortorelli plans to pursue a career of military service in the U.S. Marine Corp and eventually become an aviator.

“If I can fly F-32 Bravos, that would be really cool,” he said. “After that, if I can pursue my education with engineering or aerospace engineering, I’d hope to be an engineer…”