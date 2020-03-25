Riverside Military Academy keeps 20 cadets on campus

Riverside Military Academy’s cadets have embarked on their biggest adjustment yet –– online learning.
Over 400 students are receiving virtual lessons through the video conferencing platform, Zoom, including the 20 other cadets who remain on campus.
Instead of forcing all of its students to leave the all-boys college preparatory school, the academy gave special allowances for those unable to travel home. Parents had the option to submit a request and keep their children on campus.
According to the form, cadets who stay on campus will not be allowed to “come and go as they please.” If a cadet leaves the property for any reason, they will not be permitted to return before the next academic term. Parents also cannot visit the cadets in person.
So far Riverside has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus.
The academy has eliminated all of its nonessential deliveries to campus. All staff and permitted visitors must pass through a central entry point and have their temperatures taken.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Stanley C. “Stas” Preczewski, Riverside’s president, said in a statement on Monday, March 23, that Riverside is keeping a small number of staff on campus to provide daily support to the cadets.
Employees from the school’s infirmary, security, food service, commandant’s team and technology support will continue working at the academy.
“The faculty and staff continue to amaze me with their ingenuity and creative problem solving,” Preczewski stated. “I don’t consider any RMA staff member ‘nonessential,’ but those who can work from home are doing so.”