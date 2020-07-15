Riverside Military Academy cuts staff, freezes salaries

Riverside Military Academy has cut staff and frozen salaries in preparation for a reduction in enrollment for the fall semester due to the economic effects of the pandemic.



According to a statement from the school, “roughly 38 employees either resigned, retired or experienced involuntary completion of their employment contract/appointment” earlier this summer in an effort to reduce school expenses.

The statement goes on to say that the school also adjusted the salaries of its senior administrators and put a “temporary freeze on compensation” on all other staff. Riverside Military Academy spokesperson Christian Mims clarified via email that the freeze applies only to salary increases, and there was no reduction in take-home pay for any Riverside Military Academy employees.

Riverside Military Academy has also increased per capita financial aid incentives “to ease the economic burdens experienced by the majority of our cadet families.”

The school is planning a mid-summer reopening and expects to conduct in-person learning this fall. According to the calendar on the school’s website for the 2020-2021 school year, cadets are expected to return to campus on July 25 and 26, with the first day of class planned for July 28. The calendar includes a disclaimer that dates are subject to change.

The statement from the school said Riverside Military Academy’s intention of returning to in-person learning has caused an increase in enrollment inquiries, due to similar schools around the country opting for online learning only. Higher than expected enrollment could result in “new employment opportunities across the campus in the near future,” according to the statement.