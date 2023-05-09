Retiring teacher knew her profession from a young age

Gayle Lopes always knew she would be a teacher of some kind.



She and dozens of other teachers and employees were recognized Monday evening at Hall County Schools’ Night of Honor, held at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center.

The district’s Teachers of the Year were also honored.

Lopes taught special education for three years at Friendship Elementary and taught for seven years at Spout Springs School of Enrichment before that.



Lopes grew up in a small town in Vista, California, playing teacher with her little sister and neighborhood friends.

They would dig out discarded Scantron answer forms from the neighborhood Dumpster and administer mock tests to the younger kids.

“I was the neighborhood teacher,” she said. “My mom said I was a born teacher.”

Retiring isn’t easy, she said. She has formed bonds with many of her students and their families.

“It’s extremely tough,” she said. “My students are with me from kindergarten until fifth grade.”