Retiring teacher knew her profession from a young age

Gayle Lopes always knew she would be a teacher of some kind.
She and dozens of other teachers and employees were recognized Monday evening at Hall County Schools’ Night of Honor, held at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center.
The district’s Teachers of the Year were also honored.
Lopes taught special education for three years at Friendship Elementary and taught for seven years at Spout Springs School of Enrichment before that.
Lopes grew up in a small town in Vista, California, playing teacher with her little sister and neighborhood friends.
They would dig out discarded Scantron answer forms from the neighborhood Dumpster and administer mock tests to the younger kids.
“I was the neighborhood teacher,” she said. “My mom said I was a born teacher.”
Retiring isn’t easy, she said. She has formed bonds with many of her students and their families.
“It’s extremely tough,” she said. “My students are with me from kindergarten until fifth grade.”
Throughout her 20-year teaching career, she has specialized in helping students who are deaf or hearing impaired.
After a long stint in the U.S. Air Force, where she often served in a teaching capacity, she enrolled at the University of Georgia at the age of 40 and earned her bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders and her master’s degree in special education.
What she finds most rewarding about teaching special education is watching students blossom and gain confidence.
“A lot of them don’t feel successful in their lives because they’re not understood,” she said. “For me, it’s all about loving them up until they go on and feel confident about themselves.”
“Gayle has a truly unique ability to build relationships with anyone and everyone she comes in contact with,” said Friendship Elementary Principal Abi Celli. “Gayle is by far and away one of the best communicators and most compassionate people to work with.”
Guided by her Christian faith, Lopes said she feels called to serve others. Even in retirement, she said she won’t ignore that calling.
She is excited to finally have the time to attend Bible study at her church and hopes to work for Meals on Wheels and deliver food to seniors. She also plans to participate in her church’s community garden.
“I’m going to also relax, but I do have some serving things to do,” she said.
Lopes and her longtime husband have two children and three grandchildren.