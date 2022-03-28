Rebecca Fisher named next principal of Chicopee Woods Elementary

Rebecca Fisher will be the next principal of Chicopee Woods Elementary as Jamie Hitzges will move from his post at Chicopee Woods Elementary to become the principal at East Hall Middle School.
Fisher has been the assistant principal of Mt. Vernon Elementary since 2013. The Hall County Board of Education unanimously approved Fisher’s hire after she was recommended by Superintendent Will Schofield Monday, March 28. The board voted 3-0 with Bill Thompson and Nath Morris absent.
“Fisher has consistently displayed strong leadership and a passion for student learning,” Schofield wrote in a statement. “She builds relationships, connects with stakeholders, and understands the importance of community within and outside the school house walls. We know great things are in store for Chicopee Woods Elementary.”
Fisher taught first grade at Fair Street International Baccalaureate School from 2004-2006, according to a Hall County Schools press release. She joined Hall County in 2006, teaching first and second grade at Mt. Vernon Elementary School.
In 2010, she became the instructional coach for Mt. Vernon, and she was promoted to assistant principal in 2013, the press release states.
“I look forward to working and learning alongside the school’s talented staff and partnering with families and the community as we all work together to achieve CWES’s vision of ‘making the world a better place by being the best school for our students,’” said Fisher in a written statement.