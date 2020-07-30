Pre-K in a pandemic: How local providers are preparing the county’s youngest

DECAL’s plan allows providers to choose from three instructional models: traditional face-to-face, hybrid and fully virtual, although it recommends strongly that “programs place a priority on having students physically present in Pre-K classrooms.”

Those who choose the traditional model, like Gainesville Academy, are asked to come up with a plan for rotating classroom materials and supplies to allow time for sanitation and cleaning. The plan also acknowledges that maintaining physical distance of 6 feet among students at all times is unrealistic, but suggests that programs “consider measures to encourage physical distancing.” Those measures include small-group instruction and keeping children as far apart as possible during large group settings such as “circle time.”

It also recommends health screenings upon arrival, to prevent sick students from ever reaching the classroom. Forrester said Gainesville Academy will be checking students’ temperatures “before they get out of the car,” and preventing anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or higher from entering the school building.

Kelsey Rivera, assistant director at Chestnut Mountain Academy in Flowery Branch, says her school will also be choosing the traditional model. Rivera said the school would be requiring daily morning temperature checks, and she added that this year will involve a greater than usual emphasis on teaching students healthy habits, such as hand washing and covering their coughs and sneezes with their arms.

But new sanitation and screening measures are far from the only challenges pre-K providers will face this fall.

One of the largest changes for Gainesville Academy and Chestnut Mountain Academy is the disallowing of parent volunteers in the classroom. Forrester expressed concerns over how many young children would deal with being separated from their parents for the first time.

“The biggest challenges are children that have never been in a formal school setting, getting them into that routine of being away from mom and dad, and then mom not being able to see their classroom and not being able to go into their room,” she said.