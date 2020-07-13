Planning board to vote on new Gainesville middle school site

Gainesville City Schools’ new middle school could take a step forward Tuesday, July 14, when the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board votes on annexation and rezoning for the property.

The Gainesville City Council will have the final vote at a later meeting.

The new middle school, which is intended to alleviate crowding at Gainesville Middle School, will be near Mundy Mill and Gainesville Exploration academies, at the intersection of McEver Road and Gould Drive.

The proposed middle school includes a two-story, 183,400 square foot building and a multi-purpose field with field house and bleachers. Primary access for cars and buses is proposed off McEver Road. The school will start off with 750 to 900 students but have the capacity for 1,200.

About six acres of the 22.6-acre property for the school will need to be annexed in to the city. About 16.6 acres will need to be rezoned from residential to office and institutional. The Gainesville City Schools Board of Education, the applicant for the rezoning and annexation, is also requesting a special use approval so an existing rental home can remain on one of the parcels for the property.

According to a traffic study done in May, the school is estimated to generate about 2,600 trips a day, both incoming and outgoing. The school will operate with 14 buses.

The planning board will vote on the school board’s requests at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.