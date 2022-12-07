Piedmont University names new president

Piedmont University has named its next president.

Marshall Criser, former chancellor of Florida’s university system, will take the helm in January, according to a university press release.

He replaces James Mellichamp, who announced his retirement in June after 10 years as president. That announcement came about a month after faculty issued a resolution of no confidence and called on the university’s board of trustees to replace him.

Faculty said Mellichamp left the university in a “dire financial position,” embarked on foolish real estate ventures and exposed it to multiple civil action lawsuits, two brought forth by faculty members.

Criser recently stepped down as chancellor of the State University System of Florida, a post he held for eight years. He is also a former president of AT&T Florida.

He currently serves as a member of the Florida Council of 100, where he is a former chair. He is also a member of the Enterprise Florida Board and the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Criser graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in business administration and completed the advanced management programme at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

“We are really excited about Marshall Criser as our new president,” said Gus Arrendale, chairman of Piedmont’s Board of Trustees. “He is innovative, smart and brings a long list of accomplishments as a university and corporate leader.”

Criser and his wife of 40 years have four daughters and four grandchildren.