Piedmont College changes name to reflect its new status

On Friday, April 9, Piedmont College officially transformed into Piedmont University, adopting a new name, logo and message.
The private university, which has campuses in Demorest and Athens, also changed its four academic schools to colleges, renaming them as The College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Walker College of Business.
Piedmont’s new logo features the silhouette of its chapel in Demorest, as well as the university title.
In a Friday press release, James F. Mellichamp, president of Piedmont, shared that the institution’s new name is an outgrowth of the university’s “expanding academic programs, dynamic facility expansions, and rising reputational prestige.”
“This is a seminal moment in our 124-year history,” Mellichamp stated. “It is a reflection of our collective work, the direction we are going, and an institution-wide commitment to strategic planning and growth.”
The university also recently introduced its new messaging called, “The Piedmont Promise,” which echoes its student-centered philosophy.
“The Piedmont Promise is to provide an educational experience that is personal in approach, passionate in application, and practical in impact,” Mellichamp stated in the press release. “It is new language that reflects what we have been doing for a century.”
For more information about Piedmont University, visit piedmont.edu.