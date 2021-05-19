By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Water gun fights and bubbles — Celebrating last day of 2020-21 Gainesville school year at Fair Street
05192021 gainesville 13.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 18.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teacher Tracy Troutman hugs a student May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 20.jpg

Students switch buses May 19, 2021, at Fair Street International Academy on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 19.jpg

Fair Street International Academy Principal Gwenell Brown poses for a photo May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 8.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt students with water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 17.jpg

Kindergartner Samuel Martinez blows bubbles on the last day of school May 19, 2021, outside Fair Street International Academy in Gainesville.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 15.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 16.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers say goodbye to students May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 12.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 14.jpg

Fair Street International Academy students wave goodbye May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 11.jpg

Fair Street International Academy students have a water fight as they leave May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 10.jpg

Fair Street International Academy Principal Gwenell Brown squirts students with a water bottle May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 5.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt students with water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 9.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 7.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt students with water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 6.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt students with water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 4.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers say goodbye to students May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 2.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers and students say goodbye May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 1.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers and students say goodbye May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt students with water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas
05192021 gainesville 3.jpg

Fair Street International Academy teachers and students say goodbye May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system.

by Shannon Casas