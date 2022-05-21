PHOTOS: Gainesville High School graduation, class of 2022

Two students look through the gate at City Park stadium Friday, May 20, 2022, during Gainesville High School's graduation ceremony.
Gainesville High graduating seniors make their way onto the field Friday, May 20, 2022, at City Park stadium for the school's graduation ceremony.
Gainesville High graduating seniors walk into City Park stadium Friday, May 20, 2022, for the school's graduation ceremony.
Gainesville High graduating seniors make their way onto the field Friday, May 20, 2022, at City Park stadium for the school's graduation ceremony.
Gainesville High School holds graduation Friday, May 20, 2022, on the field at City Park stadium.
Gainesville High graduating seniors scan the crowds seated in the stands as they enter City Park stadium Friday, May 20, 2022, for the school's graduation ceremony.