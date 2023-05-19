PHOTOS: Chestatee holds graduation ceremony for class of 2023

Chestatee High principal Christy Cantrell welcomes visitors Friday, May 19, 2023, to the school's graduation ceremony at Free Chapel Worship Center.
The Chestatee High graduation ceremony starts with the Pledge of Allegiance Friday, May 19, 2023, at Free Chapel Worship Center.
The Chestatee High choral ensemble performs "Come Alive" Friday, May 19, 2023, during the school's graduation ceremony at Free Chapel Worship Center.
Chestatee High graduates enter Free Chapel Worship Center Friday, May 19, 2023, for the school's graduation ceremony.
Chestatee High graduates enter Free Chapel Worship Center Friday, May 19, 2023, for the school's graduation ceremony.
Chestatee High graduates walk through the rows of seating at Free Chapel Worship Center Friday, May 19, 2023, kicking off the school's graduation
Chestatee High graduates fill the sanctuary Friday, May 19, 2023, at Free Chapel worship Center in Gainesville for the school's graduation ceremony.