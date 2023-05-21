By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Cherokee Bluff High School graduation, class of 2023
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 8.jpg

Cherokee Bluff High's Joshua Reynolds delivers the valedictorian address Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Free Chapel Worship Center during the school's commencement.

by Scott Rogers
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 7.jpg

Cherokee Bluff High Principal Denise Ramsey speaks Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Free Chapel Worship Center during the school's commencement.

by Scott Rogers
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 6.jpg

Cherokee Bluff High holds their commencement Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Free Chapel Worship Center.

by Scott Rogers
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 5.jpg

by Scott Rogers
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 3.jpg

Cherokee Bluff High class vice president Makayla Brix welcomes the crowd Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Free Chapel Worship Center for the school's commencement.

by Scott Rogers
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 2.jpg

by Scott Rogers
05212023 GRADUATION cbhs 1.jpg

Cherokee Bluff High seniors watch the screens Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Free Chapel Worship Center as they enter the sanctuary for commencement.

by Scott Rogers