Peek inside the renovated Lanier Tech buildings that now are part of UNG Gainesville
Chris Boring demonstrates a hidden computer monitor feature on one of the desks inside the new Arts and Technology building at the University of North Georgia Gainesville. The renovated building was part of the old Lanier Technical College campus. - photo by Scott Rogers

The University of North Georgia Gainesville campus expansion project on the former Lanier Technical College property is only a few months from completion. 

When students return face-to-face this fall, they’ll be able to enjoy a 20,723-square-foot Film and Digital Media building; a 61,398-square-foot Arts and Technology building; and a 71,242-square-foot Health Sciences building. They will adjoin the Health Services building, which opened Jan. 31, 2020.

“The newly renovated spaces at the Gainesville Campus will provide important space for some of our high-demand programs, like nursing and film and digital media, to grow and expand,” Bonita Jacobs, president of UNG, said. “We are excited about the opportunities these state-of-the-art facilities will provide for our students.”

Ken Crowe, UNG’s assistant vice president for facilities, said the total cost of the project is $18.9 million. He said the only structural work left to finish involves connecting the buildings with walkways, which should wrap up around May to June. Carroll Daniel Construction is leading the construction of the expansion project.

“We didn’t tear anything down, we used everything that was there,” Crowe said. “One of the real values to the state and taxpayers is that we got the space for one-fifth of what it would take to build it new.”

This new addition will increase instructional space at the campus by 25%.

When deciding how to best transform Lanier Tech’s old property, Crowe said the college examined all its programs and posed the questions, “Who needs additional space?” and “Who are the best fit for the buildings?”

Crowe said he is “extremely proud” of Bill Moody —  director of facilities and operations on UNG’s Cumming, Gainesville and Oconee campuses — and the project crew for finishing the expansion during the pandemic. 

“COVID shut so much of the world down, but we were able to keep this moving,” he said. “Now with opening up this fall, this space is going to be ready. That would not have happened without the dedication of Bill and his team.”

Health Sciences

The Health Sciences building will accommodate information technology and the nursing department, and also house a food court. Crowe said the building will allow for new opportunities for nursing students, offering space for simulated hospital training, something the campus doesn’t have. 

“Invariably, what happens on a college campus is that instructional technology advances,” Crowe said. “For example, the way they teach nursing now is vastly different from how they taught it five to 10 years ago.”

A video conference room inside a former Lanier Technical College building, which has been renovated into the new Health Sciences building at the University of North Georgia Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers
A building at the former Lanier Technical College campus in Oakwood is now the Health Sciences building on the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus. - photo by Scott Rogers
A newly renovated classroom inside the former Lanier Technical College campus in Oakwood, which is now the Health Sciences building on the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus. - photo by Scott Rogers
The Lanier Room inside the University of North Georgia's new Health Sciences Building, which has been renovated from when it was part of Lanier Technical College. - photo by Scott Rogers
A cafeteria inside the new Health Sciences building at the University of North Georgia Gainesville. The building went through major renovations since it was part of the former Lanier Technical College campus. - photo by Scott Rogers
Film and Digital Media 

The Film and Digital Media building will feature three sound stages, a writer’s room, three dressing rooms — including a male, female and gender-neutral space — two tiered theater-seating classrooms, one makeup room, a computer lab with two private editing rooms, one color-grading and sound mixing room and a craft services room.

The newly renovated Film and Digital Media building at the University of North Georgia Gainesville was once part of the Lanier Technical College campus. - photo by Scott Rogers
A soundstage inside the new Film and Digital Media building at the University of North Georgia Gainesville has been renovated since it was once part of the Lanier Technical College campus. - photo by Scott Rogers
A theater inside the new Film and Digital Media building at the University of North Georgia Gainesville has been renovated since it was once part of the Lanier Technical College campus. - photo by Scott Rogers
A dressing room inside the newly renovated Film and Digital Media building at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus. - photo by Scott Rogers
Arts and Technology

The Arts and Technology building will supply classrooms, office space and laboratories for UNG’s Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, the Office of Professional and Continuing Education and the visual arts department.


The University of North Georgia Gainesville has renovated a portion of the Lanier Technical College campus into the school's Art and Technology building. - photo by Scott Rogers
The University of North Georgia Gainesville has renovated a portion of the Lanier Technical College campus into the school's Art and Technology building. - photo by Scott Rogers
