P.E. teacher, coach at Lakeview Academy named teacher of the year

Mind, body—and spirit—Karen Towles really does put her heart and soul into teaching.
A physical education teacher and coach at Lakeview Academy for nearly a quarter-century, Towles recently won the 2021 Lower School Teacher of the Year Award from the Georgia Independent School Association, beating out nominees from 160 other schools.
Towles teaches students as young as 3-years-old up to fifth-graders and also coaches older students in basketball, volleyball and tennis.
Those who attend and teach at the private school in Gainesville are fond of saying that Lakeview Academy is a family, but perhaps few embody that motto as fully as Towles. She teaches the kids how to skip rope—and a generation down the line finds herself teaching their kids as well.
Towles appears cheerful and full-hearted about the youngsters she teaches and the bonds they form.
“The joy in their faces when they come through the door—I bet I hear at least once a week, ‘Coach Towles, P.E. is my favorite class,’ and I immediately respond back, ‘It’s my favorite too!’ They love it, and they know that I love them.”
Towles began her teaching career at South Forsyth Middle School where she taught middle-school P.E. and coached girls’ basketball for three years. She earned a bachelor of science and a master’s in education from the University of North Georgia.
“I have had the privilege to teach alongside of her for the last six school years at Lakeview Academy,” Cristina Leek, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview, wrote in her letter of recommendation. “She is a tremendous teacher with a true heart for her students. She is passionate about her job and her students and it is evident when you walk into her gym and see the way that her students respond to her sweet disposition and kind demeanor.”
Towles has discovered that kids are often more willing to open up on the field than they might be in the classroom.
“During a P.E. class, walking to the fields with my students, we engage in conversations that have led me to discussions I would have not been able to have in a classroom environment,” she said. “Boys and girls need someone to talk to in a low-pressure environment and they tend to open up very easily to me.”
And the feeling is mutual.
“Really embracing my job has helped my confidence,” Karen said. “I think when you open yourself up to the kids and they see your heart and they see that you really care about them, they're more willing to do the same thing. . . . My kids know that I love them, and we're not afraid to say those words and we're not afraid to show emotion.”
The highlight of the year for Karen and many of her students is Field Day, where students, teachers and parents gather on the field and spend the entire day playing games like tug of war and balloon toss, with kids’ pop music blaring in the background.
“If a kid's telling you something's their favorite day of the 180 days they come to school, then that's all the fire I need right there to continue to do the job,” she said. “It’s pretty special.”
Towles also relishes fitness tests and the training students undergo, because it helps them develop grit and perseverance—qualities that transcend sport and athletics—whether that means performing 18 push ups or running a sub-seven-minute mile. It allows her to impact her students in ways that last a lifetime.
“The joy and the high fives and the excitement and the hugs—and sometimes tears—whenever they finally achieve the goal they set—it’s as powerful as getting an A in math class,” she said.