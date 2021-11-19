P.E. teacher, coach at Lakeview Academy named teacher of the year

Towles began her teaching career at South Forsyth Middle School where she taught middle-school P.E. and coached girls’ basketball for three years. She earned a bachelor of science and a master’s in education from the University of North Georgia.

“I have had the privilege to teach alongside of her for the last six school years at Lakeview Academy,” Cristina Leek, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview, wrote in her letter of recommendation. “She is a tremendous teacher with a true heart for her students. She is passionate about her job and her students and it is evident when you walk into her gym and see the way that her students respond to her sweet disposition and kind demeanor.”

Towles has discovered that kids are often more willing to open up on the field than they might be in the classroom.

“During a P.E. class, walking to the fields with my students, we engage in conversations that have led me to discussions I would have not been able to have in a classroom environment,” she said. “Boys and girls need someone to talk to in a low-pressure environment and they tend to open up very easily to me.”

And the feeling is mutual.

“Really embracing my job has helped my confidence,” Karen said. “I think when you open yourself up to the kids and they see your heart and they see that you really care about them, they're more willing to do the same thing. . . . My kids know that I love them, and we're not afraid to say those words and we're not afraid to show emotion.”

The highlight of the year for Karen and many of her students is Field Day, where students, teachers and parents gather on the field and spend the entire day playing games like tug of war and balloon toss, with kids’ pop music blaring in the background.

“If a kid's telling you something's their favorite day of the 180 days they come to school, then that's all the fire I need right there to continue to do the job,” she said. “It’s pretty special.”

Towles also relishes fitness tests and the training students undergo, because it helps them develop grit and perseverance—qualities that transcend sport and athletics—whether that means performing 18 push ups or running a sub-seven-minute mile. It allows her to impact her students in ways that last a lifetime.

“The joy and the high fives and the excitement and the hugs—and sometimes tears—whenever they finally achieve the goal they set—it’s as powerful as getting an A in math class,” she said.