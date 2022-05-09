Partnership between UNG and NGHS aims to address nursing shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic may be waning, but local hospitals still don’t have enough nurses.
In an effort to address the shortage, the Northeast Georgia Health System has partnered with the University of North Georgia to hire more nurses more quickly.
The health system has more than 400 open nursing positions.
"We are definitely feeling that shortage locally, which is why we’re excited to open this new workforce pipeline," said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. "The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on our frontline healthcare workers, so we’re thankful UNG has stepped up to help us quickly train more nurses to provide excellent care for patients and much-needed support for our staff."
UNG wants to graduate 280 additional nurses over the next five years as part of an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program. UNG typically graduates around 200 nurses a year from its standard program.
Eligible students include those with a bachelor’s or master’s degree in an area besides nursing, and will earn their degrees in 15 months. The accelerated program is available only on the Gainesville campus.
“As the nursing shortage became even more exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, our discussions turned to ways that UNG could help produce trained nurses even faster, and the Accelerated BSN program was a great way to do that,” said Melissa Tymchuk, chief of Staff and interim chief human resources officer at NGHS.
An initial cohort of 40 students will start in January 2023 and graduate in May 2024. Applications for this cohort are open through Aug. 31. The following four cohorts, which will also start in January and graduate 15 months later, will each include 60 students.
And those students are expected to stay in North Georgia. About 80% of bachelor of science in nursing graduates practice in the region after graduation, according to Carolynn DeSandre, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professions at UNG.
"It's another great way to partner with Northeast Georgia Health System that empowers UNG to fill a workforce gap and helps NGHS achieve their mission of improving the health of the community in all they do," DeSandre said.
Admission to UNG’s nursing program is highly competitive, with as many as 1,500 applying for 200 slots each year. About one-fifth of the students accepted into the program were second-degree students. The accelerated program is catered to these students.
"The ABSN track is geared towards a strong academic and highly motivated student that can handle a fast-paced track," said Christina Ekstrom, lecturer of nursing.
"The unique part of this track is all of their clinical work — with the exception of their pediatric rotation — will be done at a Northeast Georgia Health System facility," DeSandre said. "Students are going to be embedded in that hospital system, and of course, our goal is that they will love it there and will wind up going to work for them upon graduation."