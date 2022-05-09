Partnership between UNG and NGHS aims to address nursing shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic may be waning, but local hospitals still don’t have enough nurses.

In an effort to address the shortage, the Northeast Georgia Health System has partnered with the University of North Georgia to hire more nurses more quickly.

The health system has more than 400 open nursing positions.

"We are definitely feeling that shortage locally, which is why we’re excited to open this new workforce pipeline," said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. "The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on our frontline healthcare workers, so we’re thankful UNG has stepped up to help us quickly train more nurses to provide excellent care for patients and much-needed support for our staff."



