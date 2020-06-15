'An opportunity to unify' - Black Students of Gainesville march for change

Marissa Brown, a recent Brenau graduate who was leading the chanting through a megaphone during the event, said the protest and those like it were essential to pushing the nation toward inclusivity and equality.

“Let’s not wait for another black man or woman to get killed in Gainesville,” she said. “We don’t want to wait for that. We want to make a change now.”

The main purpose of the protest, according to Brenau senior Lathan Roberts, was to spread knowledge about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Roberts said he was happy that his voice, and the voices of black people around the country, are finally being heard.

“The biggest thing right now is educating and making sure that everyone is educating themselves,” he said. “But also that we’re educating others in environments like this, in ways that everyone can get involved.”

Charlene Hendricks, a master’s student at Brenau, said the Black Students of Gainesville had already been fighting against inequality at the school in February before campuses were closed down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Hendricks said that black students did not feel included at Brenau, and that the school did not adequately represent black people in courses such as film studies, where the majority of movies shown were made by primarily white directors and actors.