With omicron spreading, classes set to resume, schools examining COVID protocols





Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said the district’s COVID-19 protocols are not changing at this time, but they “will monitor conditions and react as necessary to ensure a positive and safe learning environment.”

Masks have been optional for the district as a whole, though at times during the detla wave at least a dozen schools were forced to mask up. To keep more students in class, the district has used modified quarantine guidelines, whereby students who come into close contact with a confirmed case — but who have no symptoms themselves — do not have to quarantine at home. Instead, they have been allowed to stay in school while wearing a mask for 10 days.

Schofield said the district has focused on improving air filtration, and thus minimizing spread, by installing nearly 80 additional ultraviolet-light treatment stations at schools over the break.

He suggested, however, that contact tracing may be problematic next year due to a scarcity of testing kits.

“I am extremely disappointed at the lack of rapid test kits available,” Schofield said. “We are 22 months into this pandemic, and immunization and rapid testing remain our greatest tools.”

In an email to employees, Gainesville Superintendent Jeremey Williams said “reinstating masks for all is a strong consideration.” The district will not make a decision until early next week, he added.

“Our goal is for 9,000 students and employees to return to structured routines,” Williams said. “It will take a couple of weeks for the exposures outside of school to level out. We will continue to model how to adjust as needed in order to stay in a face-to-face learning environment.”

He urged staff to be “extremely protective and cautious” after returning from the holiday break, and he is particularly worried that they will not have enough staff to keep classes running.

“I strongly encourage you to limit contact with your colleagues,” he said. “The largest threat to educating our students is not having personnel available to serve.”

“We cannot wait until it is time to return to find out where we need coverage,” Williams wrote in a text.

Hall County is also taking measures to make sure it has enough staff.

Craig Herrington, chairman of the Hall County school board, said the district has been using “priority substitutes” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to fill in for teachers who may be absent. He said they are essentially permanent substitutes who show up to campus every day and fill in when needed. They can also go to a different school if needed.

Herrington expects the program to continue alleviating staffing issues and said the feedback has been positive.

“I’ve gotten a number of comments from administrations at the school level that it has been very beneficial,” he said.