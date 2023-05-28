Nuclear engineering or teaching? Chestatee student accepted to West Point weighs options for his future

Now close to graduation, Sykes is even closer to realizing his dreams after being accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Sykes said his goal of going to West Point began with his interest in nuclear engineering, as he felt like the military was a great way to pursue his education and possible employment in the field.

“It’s still actually a little hard to believe that I really did get accepted,” Sykes said. “It’s just an amazing, amazing thing.”

Sykes’ mother, Vanessa Sykes, said John has been a self-driven, industrious student. She has seen him toiling away on Friday nights over school work and getting up at 5 a.m. to go to the lake for canoeing.

“You tell your kid, ‘If you work hard, it’s going to pay off.’ And you know sometimes it doesn’t, and so it was really exciting to see that it did,” Vanessa Sykes said. “We’re just so happy for him.”

Sykes lettered with Chestatee’s cross country and varsity soccer teams while also participating in sprint canoe racing with the Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club.

The canoe racing team took home bronze and silver medals in events at the 2019, 2021 and 2022 national championships.

Outside of athletics, Sykes has been part of Chestatee’s choral program for the past four years.

In 2019, Sykes was part of a group from Chestatee Academy that traveled to New York and performed at the famed Carnegie Hall.

“When we sang our first note in there … and resonated so well in there, it was magical. It was breathtaking,” Sykes said. “I think that was my favorite part.”

Performing in a singing literary quartet, Sykes and his group won first place at the Georgia High School Association state meet. The group won $5,000 total in scholarship money from Kiwanis Club competitions this year.

But for Sykes’ first three years with the quartet, the group continually placed second at the regional competition.

“When we got second that third time, it was very — I mean, soul-crushing is a good way to put it,” he said. “It was devastating because we had what we felt was our best quartet yet and we didn’t think it was going to get any better.”

But the group decided to turn the second-place frustrations into fuel to work even harder, Sykes said.

Sykes said his parents have always encouraged him to take risks and branch out to things he might not easily excel at first.

Vanessa Sykes said her son was always someone with a wide range of interests, picking up on different things that he wanted to pursue.

“I wish I could take credit, but he sort of came out this way,” she said. “He’s always set his sight on something he wants to do and then he does what he needs to do to accomplish it. We’re just there to encourage him.”

Though his original goal started with nuclear engineering, Sykes said the admiration for his teachers at Chestatee has inspired to possibly pursue teaching following the military academy and military service.

Perhaps, his mother said, there is a way to combine the two.



