North Georgia Technical College president dies from COVID-19 complications

Mark Ivester, president of North Georgia Technical College, died last Saturday due to complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary on the Acree-Davis Funeral Home website. He was 57.

Ivester contracted the virus a month prior to his death at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, his obituary shows.

The Toccoa resident served on the North Georgia Technical College executive team for more than 20 years, working as vice president for administration services and vice president of economic development before being named president of the school in August of 2016.