North Georgia Technical College president dies from COVID-19 complications

Mark Ivester, president of North Georgia Technical College, died last Saturday due to complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary on the Acree-Davis Funeral Home website. He was 57.
Ivester contracted the virus a month prior to his death at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, his obituary shows.
The Toccoa resident served on the North Georgia Technical College executive team for more than 20 years, working as vice president for administration services and vice president of economic development before being named president of the school in August of 2016.
Ivester, a Stephens County High School graduate, was a veteran of the Georgia education system, with an associate’s degree from Young Harris College, a bachelor’s degree from West Georgia College, a master’s degree in business administration from Brenau University and a doctorate of education from the University of Georgia.
Ivester’s family will have a private funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa, according to his obituary. The service will be live streamed on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 475 E. Tugalo St., Toccoa, Georgia 30577 or the North Georgia Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 65, Clarkesville, Georgia, 30523 in memory of Dr. Mark Arnold Ivester.