'No one would talk to me': The challenges ESOL students face in school and at home

These challenges are common among English for Speakers of Other Languages students, according to Jennifer Anderson, ESOL teacher at Johnson High School. ESOL students are classified as students whose first language is one other than English.

Hall County spokesperson Stan Lewis confirmed there are 5,539 ESOL students among nearly 27,000 enrolled students in the county system. In the Gainesville City School System, Superintendent Jeremy Williams said there are approximately 2,400 ESOL students among 7,172 enrolled students.

Anderson, who has been teaching for 24 years, said ESOL students experience unique challenges not often faced by English speakers. She said her students face a language barrier, cultural differences and often difficult home and socioeconomic conditions. Students in the ESOL program also tend to show inconsistent attendance, Anderson said, but not for lack of wanting to learn.

One of Anderson’s students works before and after school to financially assist her family, which means she has also had frequent absences, Anderson said.

Other ESOL students may have received little education in their home country. Anderson said she had one student who hadn’t gone to a formal school since the first grade.

“It’s not unusual for a lot of our students who come from low-income families to miss school or take care of a younger sibling at home so a parent can work,” Anderson said. “Then I have some who received little education before arriving, and we’re almost starting from scratch.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created another challenge in ESOL classrooms, Anderson said.

She said part of how she teaches students English is through watching their mouth movements and enunciation of words. But wearing masks makes it difficult to teach pronunciation and vocabulary of another language, Anderson said.

Additionally, Anderson said most of the assigned material is now online, making it harder to continue a reliable education for a majority of her students who have never used a laptop.

“So many of my students don’t have the financial luxury of owning a technology at home or in their home country. So with the pandemic and switching to electronic learning, we had to teach our students how to use computers and virtual platforms,” Anderson said.

Johnson senior Eduardo Vazquez said the start of his academic journey was difficult, as he struggled to learn the basic school subjects entirely in a foreign language.