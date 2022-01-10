By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newtown Florist Club holding virtual MLK events all week. Here’s how to get involved.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is seen in this undated file photo. Martin Luther King Jr., leader in the civil rights movement was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis. (AP Photo) - photo by Associated Press

In the week leading up Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Newtown Florist Club is hosting virtual teach-ins to commemorate King’s life and legacy and to lay some ground for the path moving forward in the community. 

The events below lead up to a Virtual King Celebration, “Rebuilding the Village One Brick at a Time,” at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, which replaces Newtown’s MLK parade, cancelled for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“This is our 52nd year of holding King Day celebrations,” said Rose Johnson, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, Gainesville’s longtime civil rights club. “We're asking people to share what brick is it that you bring into the community or into village life to help make the community better.” 

For more information and to join, visit the Newtown Florist Club Facebook page

Martin Luther King Jr. teach-in virtual sessions

Where: All will be hosted virtually on Facebook live, facebook.com/NewtownFloristClub

A Conversation About Faith and Spirituality in the African American Experience

What: Featuring Myra Muckle

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10

A Law Enforcement Perspective on the Right to Peacefully Assemble

What: Featuring Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11

The Challenge of Living in Poverty

What: Featuring Jennie Clayton Photography and Al Clayton’s book, “Still Hungry in America”

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12

Black Business Table Talk – Economic Growth

What: A Conversation with African American Physicians, facilitated by Angela Middleton and Andrew Davenport 

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13

Confronting Unconscious Bias

What: A community conversation facilitated by Marriane Dyer and André Cheek-Castleberry 

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. 

Voting Rights

What: A conversation on the freedom to vote and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, facilitated by Mary Lasris

When: Noon12:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

