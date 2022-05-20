New principal named at Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy





Hall County Schools announced Friday that Dean DeVito will lead the elementary school, replacing Pam Doig who is retiring at the end of the school year.

“I am honored and excited to begin this new journey with the Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy family,” DeVito said. “I believe that relationships are at the heart of what we do in schools, and I am looking forward to partnering with students, staff, families and the community so that Wauka Mountain continues to thrive as a great place for our kids to learn and grow.”

DeVito began his career as a high school special education teacher in Florida in 2001. He accepted a position at North Hall Middle School in 2006, working as a special education teacher. From 2016 to 2018, he was a coordinator for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program at Earhart-Edison Exploration Academy, part of North Hall Middle School. In 2018, he was promoted to assistant principal and athletic director.

“Dean DeVito understands that a combination of compassion and high expectations are critical to student learning and well-being,” said Superintendent Will Schofield. “His classroom and leadership experience will be a great fit for the culture at Wauka Mountain. We look forward to seeing more exciting days ahead for the students, staff, and community.”

DeVito holds a bachelor of science degree in special education from the University of South Florida, a master of arts in middle school math education from Piedmont University, and an education specialist degree from Kennesaw State University.



