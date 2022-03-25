New principal named at Cherokee Bluff High School

An assistant principal at Flowery Branch High School will be the new principal at Cherokee Bluff High School.
Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield will recommend Denise Ramsey as the next principal at the school board meeting Monday, March 28.
She is set to replace Wes McGee, who is retiring as principal at the end of this school year.
“I am humbled and excited to be able to join Cherokee Bluff High School as principal,” Ramsey said in a release from the school system Friday. “I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff and student body to uphold traditions that have already been established, as well as create new ones in the future.”
Ramsey has been an educator for a quarter century and has served in a wide range of roles at Flowery Branch High School over the past 15 years. She has served as the assistant principal there since 2018.
“Her ability to connect with students, build relationships and her knowledge of sound pedagogy will serve the students and staff at Cherokee Bluff High School well,” Schofield said. “We are excited for her and for the community.”
Ramsey holds an education specialist degree from Valdosta State University, a bachelor’s in education from the University of Georgia and a master’s in education from Piedmont University.