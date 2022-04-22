New principal announced at Friendship Elementary

Celli is currently the assistant principal at The Academies of Discovery at South Hall Middle School, a position she has held since 2018.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to join the Friendship Elementary team as the newly appointed Principal,” Celli said.

Celli began her career in education in 2011 teaching Spanish at Monroe County Schools. In 2012, she returned home to Illinois and spent the next five years teaching Spanish and coaching. She joined Hall County Schools in 2018 as a Spanish teacher at East Hall High School, and the following year she accepted the role of assistant principal at the Academies of Discovery at South Hall.

“Abigail Celli’s leadership as an assistant principal has been critical to the ongoing success at AOD,” Superintendent Will Schofield said.

Celli holds a bachelor’s in K-12 Spanish language education from Indiana University and a master’s in teacher leadership from Concordia University. She also has a second-language acquisition degree from the University of Seville in Spain.