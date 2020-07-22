New North Hall High School principal will be a familiar face

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield is expected to recommend Billy Wells as the next principal of North Hall High School at a school board meeting on Monday, July 27. Pending board approval, Wells will assume his new role the following day.

Wells serves as the associate principal at North Hall High School, a position he has held since 2019. He will replace Principal Jamey Moore, who will become the school district's director of strategic operations, according to a news release.

“Mr. Wells has demonstrated the heart and the ability to lead North Hall High School,” Schofield said in the release. “He has a passion for serving students and families, and he has the courage to make the difficult decisions that are in the best interest of students.”

District officials say Wells came to Hall County in 2014, when he assumed the position of assistant principal and athletic director at North Hall High School. Prior to his position with Hall County, he served as athletic director and head football coach at Lanier High School in Gwinnett County from 2010-2014.

“I am genuinely humbled by this opportunity to serve the North Hall students, staff, and community. It is an honor to work with such impressive students and inspiring staff members, and I am grateful for the relationships that are part of the North Hall community," Wells said. "I look forward to the new relationships that are to come and to sharing with others the principles of our Trojan Will: demonstrating respect, caring for others, embracing growth, and honoring tradition.”